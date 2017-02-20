Former Girl Scout camp open to other groups for first time in 85 years

The former Girl Scout Camp at Cedar Point is under new ownership and is available for other groups to use for the first time in the camp’s history.

Camp Manitowa signed a contract with the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency to manage what is now called “Camp Manitowa - Cedar Point.”

The 85-year-old Camp will undergo a few changes this winter and is available for bookings this spring.

The camp offers six climate-controlled lodges that can sleep 100 people, dining halls, activity centers and enough space for another 100 campers.

"We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to be the stewards of this amazing camp property. We look forward to making Camp Manitowa -Cedar Point available to groups of all sizes and ages for many years to come," said co-owner Andy Brown.

For more information on Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point or Camp Manitowa-Rend Lake please visit the camp's website.

