Outdoor businesses benefit from early warm weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Outdoor businesses benefit from early warm weather

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Some businesses in the area are enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, especially those that work outdoors. 

Managers at The Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau, Mo say they have seen a 35% increase in business and they have had to call seasonal employees back early.

Golfer Mark Vanlandingham says golfers enjoy the being outside and the weather gives them more opportunities to have a good time together.

"I mean it's so much fun to come out here and be in the nature seeing everybody have a good time, getting to hit some balls, laugh," Vanlandingham says. "You know even on a day off like Presidents Day today, you don't have these kind of days so you take advantage of them.

Managers at the course say they use the KFVS Weather App to help run their business.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Powered by Frankly