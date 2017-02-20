Outdoor businesses benefit from early warm weather

Some businesses in the area are enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, especially those that work outdoors.

Managers at The Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau, Mo say they have seen a 35% increase in business and they have had to call seasonal employees back early.

Golfer Mark Vanlandingham says golfers enjoy the being outside and the weather gives them more opportunities to have a good time together.

"I mean it's so much fun to come out here and be in the nature seeing everybody have a good time, getting to hit some balls, laugh," Vanlandingham says. "You know even on a day off like Presidents Day today, you don't have these kind of days so you take advantage of them.

Managers at the course say they use the KFVS Weather App to help run their business.

