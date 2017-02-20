Woman arrested for shooting at ATV riders in Marshall Co., KY

A Benton, Kentucky woman faces criminal charges after investigators say she fired a handgun at a group of people.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Salem Chapel Road on Sunday, Feb. 19 for a report of shots being fired at an ATV and someone being held at gunpoint.

Deputies responded to the field where ATV riders were riding. They told investigators the landowner had given them permission to ride, but they'd crossed onto adjoining property.

That landowner, Bonita Walker, 56, allegedly confronted the group.

Witnesses told investigators that Walker fired multiple rounds into ATVs while people were on them and pointed the gun at the riders.

According to the sheriff's office, one of those rounds missed a rider by about two inches.

Walker faces charges of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and criminal mischief 2nd degree.

