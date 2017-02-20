Brothers from Gilbertsville, KY earn The Congressional Award

Two brothers from Kentucky have been awarded the highest possible honor from Congress presented to America's youth.

Jackson and Nolan Yates of Gilbertsville, Ky will be presented with The Congressional Award on Wednesday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY.

This non-competitive award is the highest form of recognition presented by Congress to American young people and will be presented by Congressman James Comer.

The Yates brothers earned the award through acts of service and personal development in their local community. Any young American between 14 and 23 is eligible for The Congressional Award for their achievements in voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition or exploration.

Established in 1979, the award currently has over 45,000 participants from all over the nation and has been presented to over 68,000 since its inception. It is responsible for producing over 7 million volunteer hours by American youth.

Three levels exist within the awarding process, the Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals are given to all young people who meet the requirements. The only other medal awarded by the United States Congress is the Medal of Honor.