Paducah police ask for help identifying man who stole TVs

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Do you recognize the man in this surveillance picture?

According to the Paducah Police Department, he walked into Walmart on Hinkleville Road and put two Vizio LED televisions in a grocery cart and just pushed the cart right back out of the store.

If you recognize him or have information about the crime, you're asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL. You can also submit tips online.

