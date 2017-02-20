Chase leads to the arrest of 2 men in Fulton County, KY

Two men are behind bars after a police chase through Fulton County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy spotted a car driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in the West Hickman area.

The deputy tried to make a stop, but the car took off.

The driver and passenger eventually bailed out of the car.

The driver, Preston Buchanan, was arrested in a home on Marr Street.

The passenger, Stanley Molands, was arrested nearby after a short foot chase.

Buchanan, 22, of Hickman faces charges of speeding 26 MPH or greater over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), driving DUI suspended license – 3rd offense (aggravated circumstances), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol / drugs / etc. .08 (aggravated circumstances), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Molands, 19, of Union City, Tenn., faces charges of fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

