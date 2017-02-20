Chase leads to the arrest of 2 men in Fulton County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chase leads to the arrest of 2 men in Fulton County, KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Preston Buchanan (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office) Preston Buchanan (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)
Stanley Molands (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office) Stanley Molands (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two men are behind bars after a police chase through Fulton County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy spotted a car driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in the West Hickman area.

The deputy tried to make a stop, but the car took off.

The driver and passenger eventually bailed out of the car.

The driver, Preston Buchanan, was arrested in a home on Marr Street.

The passenger, Stanley Molands, was arrested nearby after a short foot chase.

Buchanan, 22, of Hickman faces charges of speeding 26 MPH or greater over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), driving DUI suspended license – 3rd offense (aggravated circumstances), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol / drugs / etc. .08 (aggravated circumstances), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Molands, 19, of Union City, Tenn., faces charges of fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • UPDATE: Puppy recovering after getting stuck in Yazoo Co. tar

    UPDATE: Puppy recovering after getting stuck in Yazoo Co. tar

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:28:19 GMT
    Source: FLY Animal rescueSource: FLY Animal rescue

    The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.  

    The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.  

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    •   
Powered by Frankly