IN CUSTODY: armed, dangerous man wanted for child abuse in Murray, KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Cory Duncan (Source: Murray Police Department) Cory Duncan (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Murray, Kentucky have located a man wanted on a charge of criminal abuse 1st degree.

According to the police department, Cory Duncan, 36, was considered armed and dangerous.

The victim in the case is reportedly 12 years old or younger.

Duncan was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

