UPS honors 35 Missouri drivers for 25 years of safe driving

UPS announced today that 35 drivers from Missouri are among 1,575 newly inducted into the "Circle of Honor."

The "Circle of Honor" is an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts 230 active "Circle of Honor" drivers with a combined 6,682 years of accident-free driving.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Jrinda Shaw, president, UPS Central Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Robert Valley of Springfield and Donald Wisdom of Washington are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, each with 42 years of accident-free driving under their belts.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the "Circle of Honor." Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers; that’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

Below is a list of this year's inductees from Missouri:

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Anderson, Dan Florissant Earth City Austin, Harold Rockville Appleton City Bauer, George O’Fallon Earth City Bechthold, Kevin Kansas City Kansas City, KS Bradley, George Bonne Terre St. Louis Brosseau, Daniel Billings Springfield Brown, David St. Charles Earth City Clark, Kevin Florissant Earth City Crocker, Larry O'Fallon Earth City Edmond, Daniel Bowling Green Bowling Green Elder, Mark St. Charles St. Louis Glose, Brian Saint Peters Earth City Hanks, Derrick Columbia Columbia Hays, Paul Blue Springs Lenexa, KS Hubbard, Brian Lee’s Summit Lenexa, KS Jarvis, Darin Marionville Springfield Jenkins, Jerry Jefferson City Jefferson City Klinginsmith, Kevin Trenton Chillicothe Kroenke, Ronald Harrisonville Lenexa, KS Lalumia, Gary Blue Springs Lenexa, KS Maddox, David Palmyra Palmyra McCauley, Michael Raytown Kansas City, KS Rice, James Brentwood St. Louis Ritter, James Seneca Joplin Smith, Jeffrey Lake St. Louis Earth City Snow, Donald Palmyra Palmyra Summers, Michael Saint Charles Earth City Tatum, Clyde Jackson Cape Girardeau Tenholder, Robert Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Tessereau, Michael O’Fallon Earth City Van Booven, Daniel St. Charles Earth City Vitale, Daniel Wentzville Earth City Westhoff, Jeffrey Florissant Earth City Wilson, Rick St Louis St. Louis Woods, Ronnie Saint Peters Earth City

Founded in 1907, UPS issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

