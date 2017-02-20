UPS honors 35 Missouri drivers for 25 years of safe driving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPS honors 35 Missouri drivers for 25 years of safe driving

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

UPS announced today that 35 drivers from Missouri are among 1,575 newly inducted into the "Circle of Honor."

The "Circle of Honor" is an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts 230 active "Circle of Honor" drivers with a combined 6,682 years of accident-free driving.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Jrinda Shaw, president, UPS Central Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Robert Valley of Springfield and Donald Wisdom of Washington are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, each with 42 years of accident-free driving under their belts.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the "Circle of Honor." Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers; that’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

Below is a list of this year's inductees from Missouri:

Driver

Hometown

UPS Work Location

Anderson,  Dan 

Florissant 

Earth City 

Austin,  Harold 

Rockville 

Appleton City 

Bauer,  George 

O’Fallon 

Earth City 

Bechthold,  Kevin 

Kansas City 

Kansas City, KS 

Bradley,  George 

Bonne Terre 

St. Louis 

Brosseau,  Daniel 

Billings 

Springfield 

Brown,  David 

St. Charles 

Earth City 

Clark,  Kevin 

Florissant 

Earth City 

Crocker,  Larry 

O'Fallon 

Earth City 

Edmond,  Daniel 

Bowling Green 

Bowling Green 

Elder,  Mark 

St. Charles 

St. Louis 

Glose,  Brian 

Saint Peters 

Earth City 

Hanks,  Derrick 

Columbia 

Columbia 

Hays,  Paul 

Blue Springs 

Lenexa, KS 

Hubbard,  Brian 

Lee’s Summit 

Lenexa, KS   

Jarvis,  Darin 

Marionville 

Springfield 

Jenkins,  Jerry 

Jefferson City 

Jefferson City 

Klinginsmith,  Kevin 

Trenton 

Chillicothe 

Kroenke,  Ronald 

Harrisonville 

Lenexa, KS 

Lalumia,  Gary 

Blue Springs 

Lenexa, KS 

Maddox,  David 

Palmyra 

Palmyra 

McCauley,  Michael 

Raytown 

Kansas City, KS 

Rice,  James 

Brentwood 

St. Louis 

Ritter,  James 

Seneca 

Joplin 

Smith,  Jeffrey 

Lake St. Louis 

Earth City 

Snow,  Donald 

Palmyra 

Palmyra 

Summers,  Michael 

Saint Charles 

Earth City   

Tatum,  Clyde 

Jackson 

Cape Girardeau 

Tenholder,  Robert 

Cape Girardeau 

Cape Girardeau 

Tessereau,  Michael 

O’Fallon 

Earth City 

Van Booven,  Daniel 

St. Charles 

Earth City 

Vitale,  Daniel 

Wentzville   

Earth City 

Westhoff,  Jeffrey 

Florissant 

Earth City 

Wilson,  Rick 

St Louis 

St. Louis 

Woods,  Ronnie 

Saint Peters 

Earth City 

Founded in 1907, UPS issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

