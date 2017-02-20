2 arrested after search for parole absconder in Marshall Co., KY

Two people are behind bars after the search for a man considered armed and dangerous who was a parole absconder.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, an officer with the Kentucky Probation and Parole asked for help in the arrested of Gary Rowland who was wanted on a charge of fugitive parole absconder.

Officers found Rowland hiding under a bed inside a home in Hardin, according to the sheriff's office.

During the search for Rowland, officers found digital scales with meth residue, a plastic bag with over an ounce of methamphatmine inside, marijuana, loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle inside the home. Rowland also reportedly had more than $2,000 in cash on him when he was arrested.

They also found another man, Montana Cunningham, in the home.

Rowland faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense more than 2 grams of meth-firearms enhancement, possession of drug paraphernalia-firearms enhancement and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

Cunningham is charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense more than 2 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

