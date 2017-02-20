Construction of Levi's Adventure Trail underway in Cape Girardeau

Construction of a new playground at Cape County Park South in Cape Girardeau is currently underway.

Levi's Adventure Trail is being built in honor of Levi Collom, who passed away unexpectedly in 2012.

Crews are prepping the area now and plan on having the new playground completed by the summer.

Viney Mosley, Levi's grandmother, said building the playground was all a part of keeping Levi's name and memory alive.

"The loss of Levi... our family decided to keep his legacy alive," Mosley said. "Why don't we provide something for other children to do that he would like to do... that he liked to do...And he loved to play outside and climb on rocks and go camping."

The family said that there have been changes to the design which have pushed back the completion date, but they are still happy with the progress so far.

They said they hope other children will enjoy the new playground as much as Levi would have.

