Construction of Levi's Adventure Trail continues in Cape Girardeau

Opening day for Levi's Adventure Trail is set for November 5, 2017.

Levi's Adventure Trail is being built in honor of Levi Collom, who passed away unexpectedly in 2012.

Ellie Collom, Levi's mom says the park would not have been possible without the support from the community and sponsors.

"One thing we knew is we didn't want people to waste money on flowers and sending plants and stuff like that so we asked people to make donations to a memorial," Ellie Collom said. "Immediately, that memorial became so big that we realized we could do more for our community that just that little bit so we decided that we wanted to build a park."

Viney Mosley, Levi's grandmother, said building the playground was all a part of keeping Levi's name and memory alive.

"The loss of Levi... our family decided to keep his legacy alive," Mosley said. "Why don't we provide something for other children to do that he would like to do... that he liked to do...And he loved to play outside and climb on rocks and go camping."

The family said that there have been changes to the design which have pushed back the completion date, but they are still happy with the progress so far.

They said they hope other children will enjoy the new playground as much as Levi would have.

If you would like to make a donation to Levi's Adventure Trail click here.

