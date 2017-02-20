Roller derby in Cape Girardeau turns seven

A request from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens asks that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri that would allow federal assistance to be provided for 45 counties in response to historic and devastating flooding that began April 28.
A report of shots fired in the 1400 block of N Main in Cape Girardeau, Missouri lead to the arrest of one man.
We’ve all had a dog beg for table scraps, but before you let them lick the leftovers, learn what foods might do them real harm.
A Confederate monument in St. Louis' Forest Park has been vandalized after both supporters and opponents of the monument clashed over whether it should be removed.
A former McCracken County deputy jailer has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of misconduct.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.
