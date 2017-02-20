Roller derby in Cape Girardeau turns seven

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) celebrates its seventh birthday on February 21.

During the last seven years, the team has donated thousands of dollars and countless volunteer hours to local charities.

Three of CGRD's favorite charities have been Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation, Special Olympics Missouri, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

If that sounds like something you would be interested in, roller Derby is actively recruiting men and women 18 and older to become skaters and referees.

You can meet the skaters, talk with the league's experienced training team, and ask any questions at recruitment night coming up March 6 at the AC Brase Arena at 6:00 pm.

Just bring a "boil-and-bite" mouth guard (and skates if you have them) and you can get start skating that night.

Non-skating officials and volunteers are also needed.

For more information email JOIN@capegirardeaurollerderby.com or go to CGRD's Facebook event .

Mark your calendar for CGRD’s season opening bout on March 18.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southeast Hospice.

