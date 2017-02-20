SIU to host annual Big Muddy Film Festival through Feb. 26

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the 39th annual Big Muddy Film Festival.

The festival begins on Feb. 21 and runs through Feb. 26.

The event is the longest running film festival affiliated with a university in the United States. It features both competition and non-competition screenings.

There are four categories: animation, documentary, experimental and narrative.

There are 70 juried films from countries including Canada, Israel, New Zealand, Russia and Singapore.

While SIU is hosting the festival, off-campus screenings will take place as well.

Films will be shown at the Student Center, Morris Library's John C Guyon Auditorium and in the Communications Building.

Off-campus showings will take place around the city of Carbondale, including the African-American Museum in University Mall; Longbranch Cafe & Bakery, 100 E. Jackson St.; Artspace 304, 304 W. Walnut St.; and WDBX, 224 N. Washington St.

The events are free for SIU students. Tickets for faculty, staff and the public are available at the door. All festival passes are $20, with day passes cost $5.

The John Michaels Film Wards is a category honoring films that reflect and increase awareness of social, community and environmental issues.

The "Best of the Fest" award will be given out from 3 to 6 p.m., Feb. 26, at Longbranch Cafe & Bakery.

Specific information can be found online or on the Big Muddy Film Festival page on Facebook.

