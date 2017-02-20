2 MO fugitives arrested after chase in KY

Two people from Poplar Bluff who were wanted by authorities are behind bars in Hardin County, Kentucky after leading police there on a chase.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jermaine Young, 39, and Jessica Billings, 28, were both taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Initial reports were that the pair were wanted in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, their agency got a tip about the whereabouts of Young and Billings and passed that tip on to investigators in Kentucky.

An officer with the Radcliff Police Department watched the pair leave a store there and that's when the chase started.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers from Radcliff, Louisville Metro Police Department, and troopers chased them into a Louisville neighborhood where they hit two cars before they stopped.

Investigators say Young drove as high as 115 miles per hour, ran through red lights, and passed vehicles on the shoulder.

Troopers used what they call "legal intervention maneuvers" to stop the car.

Billings stayed in the car, but had to be forcibly removed, according to the arrest report.

Young ran from the scene, but was caught a short time later.

Investigators say Billings had 45 Tramdol pills and two hydrocodone pills in a change purse that officers found in her bra.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene and allerted officers to the center console of the car. Investigators report finding two meth pipes, a baggie of meth, marijuana, a grinder, a marijuana pipe, and rolling papers inside.

The arresting officer wrote in his report that Young smelled of alcohol and marijuana and also had glassy, bloodshot eyes and extremely slurred speech.

Young faces charges of fleeing and evading 1st degree (motor vehicle and on foot), wanton endangerment 1st (police officer), assault 3rd (police officer), possession of a controlled substance 1st, criminal mischief 1st, DUI 1st, and fugitive from another state warrants out of Missouri.

Billings faces a charge of fugitive from another state warrants from Missouri.

An officer with LMPD crashed during the chase and sustained minor injuries.

It's not clear what charges they were originally wanted on. Initial reports indicated they were wanted for various felonies, including burglary.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections website, Young served time in prison for assault and burglary.

Billings served time on drug charges in the Department of Corrections. She is currently on parole.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.