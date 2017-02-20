SIU to host student Accounting Challenge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to host student Accounting Challenge

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
(Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host 300 students for the 19th annual Accounting Challenge.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 24, students will compete for college scholarships and other prizes in the Student Recreation Center gymnasium.

The competition consists of tests on accounting knowledge and skills. Those with the highest scores in three divisions will win certificates and scholarships worth up to $500 if the student plans to major in accounting at SIU.

After the individual tests, the team portion begins. Teams will be challenged to work together to accomplish a task that is kept a secret until the contest starts.

The teams who win will receive trophies for themselves and their schools.

Competitors traveling to the event come from 19 high schools and three community colleges. Some almost 100 miles away.

After the competitions, the awards ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

