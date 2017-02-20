Two Chaffee teens hurt in ATV accident

Two Chaffee, Missouri teens were injured in an ATV crash on Sunday, Feb. 19, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report states the 17-year-old boy was driving the 2012 Polaris on County Road 210 about a mile east of Chaffee around 3 p.m. According to the report, the driver failed to make a curve and hit a concrete culvert, throwing both he and a 16-year-old girl from the vehicle.

The girl was seriously injured and flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. The driver received moderate injuries and was treated in Cape.

The report states the ATV received extensive damage.

