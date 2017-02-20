This week in music: 2016 Thomas Rhett

Let's step into the Breakfast Show musical time machine and set the controls for this week in 2016.

One year ago, these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Country Chart. At number five was Cole Swindell with You Should Be Here. The song was a tribute to Swindell 's father who died unexpectedly while Cole was out on tour.

In the number four spot was Granger Smith with Backroad Song. At the time the song had been on the charts for ten months.

At number three was Home Alone Tonight. It was a duet by Luke Bryan and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. The song is about a man and a woman meeting in a bar and plotting revenge on their ex's.

Georgia native Sam Hunt checked in a number two with Break Up in a Small Town. The song was Hunt's fourth consecutive top three single.

In the top spot one year ago was Thomas Rhett with Die a Happy Man. It was Rhett's first number one on the single's chart and it was a biggie. By the end of 2016, Billboard ranked it as the second biggest country hit of the year. It also had moderate success on the pop charts, peaking at number 21.

