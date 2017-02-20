February 21 celebrity birthdays

Her breakthrough role was that of Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones. You also saw her last summer in X-Men: Apocalypse in which she starred as the mind reading mutant Jean Grey. Sophie Turner is 21 today.

She had the lead role as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 movie Juno. She's also an X-Men star, portraying Kitty Pryde in the original trilogy of films. Ellen Page is 30 today.

She became a scream queen of sorts in the 1990's when she starred in the movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. But she's probably best known for her role as Melinda in the CBS supernatural drama Ghost Whisperer. Jennifer Love Hewitt is 38 today.

He's an actor best known for his role of psychiatrist Frazier Crane on the NBC sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. Kelsey Grammer is 62 today.

You never see his face, but you're probably familiar with his voice. He's the man behind C-3PO in the Star Wars movies. Anthony Daniels is 71 today.

She's a Grammy winning country singer who scored some big hits in the 1990's.

Among them: Down at the Twist and Shout, I Feel Lucky and I Take My Chances. She's a distant cousin of the late singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. We're talking about Mary Chapin-Carpenter and she's 59 today.

