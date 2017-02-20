This week in music: 1991 Mariah & Celine

Let's check out the music scene from 26 years ago.

This week in 1991 featured some superstar women whose careers were just getting started.

Billboard's Hot 100 had Celine Dione with Where Does My Heart Beat Now. At the time, the song was the biggest chart hit for Dione. It also made her the first French-Canadian to ever have a top ten single.

Another budding superstar was in the number four spot. Someday was from Mariah Carey's self titled debut album. It became her third number one hit following Visions of Love and Love Takes Time.

At number three was Timmy T with One More Try. One month later it would become his first and only number one record.

C+C Music Factory was at number two with a song everyone was dancing to. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) became an international hit and has been featured in numerous movies including: Sister Act, Man of the House, Space Jam and Jarhead .

And in the top spot was All the Man That I Need by Whitney Houston. The song was originally written ten years earlier and recorded by Linda Clifford but it failed to chart. Houston had much better luck with the song, taking all the way to number one.

Houston's version features a saxophone solo by Kenny G.