Four things you need to know on 2/20

It's Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a pretty mild morning as you wake up and walk out the door. There will be some fog early on, but it is expected to quickly disappear. We will see near-record highs today with temps in the mid-70s. It will stay partly sunny, warm and breezy most of the day.

Making Headlines:

Iraqi troops: Iraqi Federal Police forces have pushed into the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a new push to drive Islamic State militants from the city's western half.

Healthcare progress: Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers. Many Democrats disagree.

AMBER ALERT manhunt: A manhunt for two men is underway in the Overland, Missouri area after an AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 9-month-old baby. The baby was found safe and unharmed, but authorities continue to search for the two men believed to be involved.

High-speed chase: Two suspects wanted out of Cape Girardeau are in custody after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police.

