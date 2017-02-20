Four things you need to know on 2/20

A Cape Girardeau bride did something a little different for her 'something blue' on her wedding day.
A Cape Girardeau bride did something a little different for her 'something blue' on her wedding day.
An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee on Wednesday, May 24.
An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee on Wednesday, May 24.
A Colorado man was arrested in Eddyville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police allegedly found drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
A Colorado man was arrested in Eddyville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police allegedly found drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Memorial Day Weekend and HerrinFesta Italiana are nearly synonymous in southern Illinois. Here's your guide to events you won't want to miss at HerrinFesta this year.
Memorial Day Weekend and HerrinFesta Italiana are nearly synonymous in southern Illinois. Here's your guide to events you won't want to miss at HerrinFesta this year.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.