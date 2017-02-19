Southeast Department of Agriculture to host conference

Residents in the Lake Wappapello area are making their voices heard after flooding severely damaged two of their main roads.
A man is in custody after the Portageville Police Department said he broke into an empty hotel room. According to Chief Ronnie Adams, on Friday, May 19 around 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the New Orleans Inn on reports of subjects breaking into a room.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
After dealing with record flooding, Wappapello Lake is getting ready for the summer rush. The Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp are open, as of Tuesday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
