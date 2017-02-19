Award-winning novelist, short story writer, editor to visit Sout - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Award-winning novelist, short story writer, editor to visit Southeast

Written by Don Frazier
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Mary Troy will perform a public reading at Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday, March 2.

The event, scheduled for 7-8 p.m. in Crisp Hall Room 125, is free and open to the public.

A book signing will follow the reading, and books will be available for purchase at the event. The reading is funded by the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writers Series and Southeast Missouri State University Press.

Troy is the author of the novels “Swimming on Hwy N” and “Beauties” winner of the USA Book Award, and finalist for Forewords Book of the Year Award.

She is the author of three short story collections, “Cookie Lily,” “The Alibi Cafe and Other Stories” and “Joe Baker Is Dead.”

Her short stories and essays have been published in “Boulevard,” “New Letters,” “American Fiction,” “The Arkansas Review,” “Pleiades” and more.

She has won the Devil’s Kitchen Reading Award, a Nelson Algren Award, a John Gould Fletcher Award, and was a finalist for the William Rockhill Nelson Award.

Troy teaches fiction writing and contemporary literature at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she has won the Missouri Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and the University of Missouri System’s President’s Award for Leadership. She is also the editor of “Natural Bridge,” a journal of contemporary literature.

For more information, contact Dr. James Brubaker, 573-651-2624 or jbrubaker@semo.edu.

