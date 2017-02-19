1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Justin English, 36 of Calvert City, Ky, was driving along Benton Road when his car crossed the center line of traffic and landed in a ditch Saturday, February 18. 

The McCracken County Sheriff's office received information about the incident around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

English's vehicle landed on its side with the passenger's side on the ground. He was driving with his 3 daughters all of which refused medical attention.

After the scene cleared English requested medical treatment and was taken to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

Powered by Frankly