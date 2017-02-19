1 taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

Justin English, 36 of Calvert City, Ky, was driving along Benton Road when his car crossed the center line of traffic and landed in a ditch Saturday, February 18.

The McCracken County Sheriff's office received information about the incident around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

English's vehicle landed on its side with the passenger's side on the ground. He was driving with his 3 daughters all of which refused medical attention.

After the scene cleared English requested medical treatment and was taken to an area hospital.

