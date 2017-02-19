Financial literacy expert to speak at SIU

Adam Carroll is set to speak at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. A reception will follow the presentation.

The presentation is part of the Charles D. Tenney Distinguished Lecture Series, and will focus on educating students on the perils of credit card debt, and how to understand student loans with an eye to limiting education debt.

Carroll has addressed audiences at more than 700 college campuses and 2 TED talks to help students understand how to “build a bigger life, not a bigger lifestyle” and to avoid debt.

His documentary film, “Broke, Busted & Disgusted,” addresses the problems stemming from college graduates shackled with so much debt they may not have it paid off before their own children are ready for college. The mission of the film, he says, is to start a national debate about changing the way we fund college.

Carroll’s company, National Financial Educators, promotes financial literacy, with students as one of his target audiences. “Our message is simple,” Carroll says “At some point, you have to live like a college student. You’ll either live that way in college or live that way when you’re a professional. You can have it all in life, you just can’t have it all right now.”

Students and young professionals who have attended Carroll’s lectures report that the information helped them understand money better, and how to take control of their financial futures.

His ability to engage his audience makes what might seem a technical or even dry subject exciting as students realize the possibilities financial planning can give them and how to avoid some of the pitfalls that can set them back as they try to build the lives of their dreams.

Carroll is also the author or co-author of several books, including “The Money Savvy Student” and “Winning the Money Game.”

The University Honors Program sponsors the Charles D. Tenney Distinguished Lecture Series. Tenney served as the university’s provost and vice president from 1952 to 1971. The Saluki Cents Financial Literacy Program also contributed to bringing this speaker to campus.

