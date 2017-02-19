65th annual All Ag Banquet set for Feb. 24th - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

65th annual All Ag Banquet set for Feb. 24th

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

SIU Carbondale's College of Agricultural Sciences will host the 65th annual "All Ag Banquet" on February 24th. The banquet celebrates the achievements of faculty and students.

A social hour with cash bar begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Center Corker Lounge, with the banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. in the ballrooms. An awards presentation will follow the banquet.

The first 150 student tickets are available for free. Tickets for non-students are $25. 

