Man accused of marijuana possession in Scott City, MO

A Scott City man is accused of possessing marijuana and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

Anthony M. Tilley, 53 was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Scott City Police Department responded to a tip about illegal drug activity on Saturday, February 18, leading to the discovery of a large marijuana operation in Tilley's home.

Residents reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence and inside officers found 9.5 ounces of marijuana, 6 marijuana plants in the process of drying for harvest, and 16 potted marijuana plants.

Officers also discovered smoking devices for marijuana and methamphetamine, publications on marijuana growing, and other drug paraphernalia

At this time, Tilley is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.