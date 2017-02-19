Man wanted for armed robbery in Kewanee, MO

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is in search of a man after he robbed BJ’s Travel Center in Kewanee, Missouri.

On Sunday, February 19 deputies were called to the travel center for a report of an armed robbery.

The Sheriff's Department says he was a black male wearing a black hoodie, black tennis shoes, a mask, and light colored jeans with blue stars around the knees.

Investigators say the man entered the store, pulled out a hand gun and demanded money from the cash registers.

Two employees were inside the store at the time and attempted to hide in the cooler for safety but were found by the suspect who demanded more money.

After the employees informed him that they had no more money in the store, the man left.

The New Madrid County Sheriff, Terry Stevens asks anyone with information regarding this robbery to call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516 or Sergeant Troy Shelly at 573-748-0375.

All tips may remain anonymous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.