AMBER Alert canceled after 9-month-old boy from Overland, MO found unharmed

An Amber Alert for an infant abducted from Overland, Mo. on Sunday has been canceled after the child was found unharmed.

Officials say Brian Scott Pullen, a 9-month-old child, was taken by his non-custodial father, Brian Keith Pullen, 40, at around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say another suspect, William V. Bowen, 37, was being sought in connection to the investigation as well.

Illinois State Police, who were aiding in the investigation after it was determined the suspect could have been on his way to the state, issued a release at around 4:36 p.m. saying the child was found unharmed.

Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

