AMBER Alert canceled after 9-month-old boy from Overland, MO found unharmed

Illinois State Police issued a release around 4:36 p.m. saying the child had been found unharmed after being abducted by his non-custodial father Brian Pullen around 11:30 a.m.
Illinois State Police issued a release around 4:36 p.m. saying the child had been found unharmed after being abducted by his non-custodial father Brian Pullen around 11:30 a.m.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Returning students at Morthland College in West Frankfort, Illinois are in for a treat next semester: free tuition.
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
Do you know how to protect yourself if you were attacked?
After dealing with record flooding, Wappapello Lake is getting ready for the summer rush. The Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp are open, as of Tuesday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
After dealing with record flooding, Wappapello Lake is getting ready for the summer rush. The Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp are open, as of Tuesday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The folks behind a plan to extend Highway 57 are taking a new route.
The folks behind a plan to extend Highway 57 are taking a new route.
Traveling from Ontario, Canada to Washington, D.C., the halfway point for "Run for the Wall" was in the Heartland.
Traveling from Ontario, Canada to Washington, D.C., the halfway point for "Run for the Wall" was in the Heartland.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.