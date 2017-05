A road in Hickman County, Kentucky is closed temporarily due to a vehicle accident.

Hwy. 307 just north of Hwy. 94 (at Hancock Farms) is closed due to a semi truck hitting a bridge.

The road will be closed for several hours, so authorities ask that drivers please use an alternate route.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.