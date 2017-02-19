Paducah, KY man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in McCracken Co.

A Paducah man was arrested Saturday after a police chase in McCracken County.

On February 18, 2017 at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wayne Sullivan Drive for traffic violations.

The vehicle was being operated by Richard D. Vaughn, 28, of Paducah.

As the vehicle came to a stop, Vaughn exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies pursued Vaughn as he ran into traffic while running across Wayne Sullivan Drive.

Once traffic was stopped by deputies, they continued to pursue Vaughn on the south side of Irvin Cobb Drive. Deputies lost sight of him as he entered a wooded area.

While searching the area, Vaughn was located and he again ran from deputies into a wooded area and was lost in the heavy fog.

While continuing the search, he was located at a nearby home and taken into custody without further incident.

Vaughn was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

He was charged with improper registration plate, no operators – moped license, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot), and fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Paducah Police Department.

