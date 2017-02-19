1 arrested in Scott City drug bust

The Scott City Police Department reports 1 person has been arrested following a drug bust Saturday night. (Source: KFVS)

The Scott City Police Department reports one person has been arrested following a drug bust on Saturday night.

They say at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, numerous marijuana plants were found at a residence at 118 Charles Street in Scott City.

