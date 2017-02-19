Poplar Bluff R-1 January athletes of the month named

PIctured presenting the awards to Savannah Hicks and Tanner Dunivan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the weight room is Booster Club member Brian Taylor

Wrestler Tanner Dunivan and basketball player Savannah Hicks have been named Poplar Bluff High School Athletes of the Month for January by The Mules Booster Club.

According to her coach John Pattillo, Hicks, a freshman, recently under went open-heart surgery after a murmur was discovered during a physical.

Hick returned to the court after six weeks of recovery.

She scored 15 points in eight games and maintained straight A's in the classroom while according to her couch being an inspiration to the team, school and the entire community.

"She is a quality person with a lot of heart both figuratively and literally," Pattillo said. "Her strength and courage is a great example for us all."

Dunivan, a junior, has a 38-6 record. He placed first at the Rockwood Summit and SEMO Conference last month, and was a state qualifier for the past two years.

His coach, David Sievers, noted that he is a "two-sport standout," also excelling at football as an All-Conference-District linebacker.

