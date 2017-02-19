Heartland scores for 2/18

High school boy's basketball:

- Class 2 District 3:

Thayer: 64 Nayor 23

Neelyville 72 Greenville 59

Ellington 75 Alton 43

Winona 42 Van Buren 56

-Class 3 District 2:

Saxony Lutheran 86 Fredericktown 27

Doniphan 81 East Carter 48

Clearwater 69 Twin Rivers 52

Woodland 67 Arcadia Valley 45

- Class 2 District 1:

Hayti 73 Holcomb 41

Bloomfield 35 South Pemiscot 35

Bernie 59 Senath- Hornersville 40

Puxico 54 Campbell 70

- Class 3 District 1:

Charleston 84 Kelly 24

Malden 60 NMCC 66

Caruthersville 66 East Prairie 48

Kennett 69 Portageville 52

-Class 2 District 2:

Meadow Heights 62 Chaffee 32

Oran 79 Kingston 21

St. Vincent 61 Valle Catholic 68

Scott City 67 Bismarck 47

High school girls basketball:

- Class 2 Distict 2:

St. Vincent 51 Kingston 32

Oran 71 Scott City 13

-Class 2 District 1:

Campbell 24 South Pemiscot 26

Hayti 53 Bloomfield 12

-Class 3 District 1:

Malden 57 Caruthersville 12

Charleston 45 NMCC 31

Kennett 49 East Prairie 10

Portageville 66 Kelly 25

- Class 2 District 3

Alton 56 Naylor 64

Van Buren 58 Greenville 40

- Class 3 District 2:

Twin Rivers 44 Fredericktown 40

Doniphan 63 Woodland 20

Saxony Lutheran 63 East Carter 5

Arcadia Valley 76 Clearwater 39

Notre Dame boys basketball beat Carbondale 47-45 in overtime.

In high school wrestling, at the state championships, Ste. Genevieve's Grant Staffen got 5th in the 132 pound weight class.

Jared Humbolt of Ste. Genevieve got 3rd in the 145 pound weight class.

Wade Hahn of Ste. Genevieve got 3rd in the 195 pound weight class.

Payne Gulliams of Jackson got 4th in the 152 pound weight class.

Joshua Stinnett of Sikeston got 4th in the 182 pound weight class.

Semo men's basketball beats UT Martin 90-61.

Semo women's basketball loses to UT Martin 82-73.

Kentucky Wildcats beat Georgia 82-77.