Strength training for a 5K

If you are really looking to improve your fitness, the best thing you can do is sign-up for an event.

Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson say a 5K is a great one to consider.



“With Spring coming on, there’s going to be lots and lots of opportunities to do that,” Crowson said. “If you’re a beginner, it’s really important to know a few things about training for a 5K. One is that you want to start slow and work up by doing what’s call progressive overload every week.”

Progress overload requires you to add a little bit of volume to your program each week.

“Obviously, you would like to do some jogging and some intervals, which would be walking and then jogging and back and forth,” Crowson said. “Also some strength training and that’s what a lot of people forget.”

Crowson broke down her 5K strength training program she often shares with her clients.

The first exercise is calf raises.

“You can use anything in your home that’s a little elevated surface,” Crowson said. “You’re just going to put the balls of your feet here (on the elevated surface) and you’re going to lift up squeezing your calves at the top.”

If you have good balance, you could hold weights to add an extra challenge.

The next exercise is a squat.

“There is a proper way and an improper way to do squats,” Crowson said. “You’re going to keep your back flat, keep your weight over your heals, come down and then press up.”

From there, comes the lateral lunge.

“You’re going to step to the side, push your hips back behind you, drop down over that heal and press together,” Crowson said.

The focus then switches to the upper body.

“Good posture is very important with your running,” Crowson said. “One way to do that is to strengthen your muscles in your back.”

Crowson suggests incorporating a row in your workout.

“You’re going to bend your knees, keep your back nice and flat,” Crowson said “Keep your elbows close to your body and pull the dumbbells back close your hips.”

Crowson then demonstrated an exercise called a walk out.

It targets the upper body and the core.

“Just start in a standing position,” Crowson said. “You’re going to drop your hands to the floor and walk them out, keeping your legs as straight as you can. Once you’re here, you’re going to hold this high plank, hips are flat. If you want to do a push-up here, that would be great. Then, you’re going to walk your hands back to the original position and stand up.”

The final exercise is called a bridge hold.

“Ideally, you would have you feet on a big exercise ball,” Crowson said. “You can also use a box or a chair. Put your heals on the ball or the box or the chair, hands on the floor (laying back) and then you’re just going to press (your hips) up.”

