Woman injured in crash in Mississippi County

A crash south of Charleston, Missouri on Interstate 57 left one woman injured at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crystal Limpert, 37 of Fredericktown, Mo. was seriously injured after her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by Ricardo Salinas, 34 of Brownsville, Tx.

Limpert's 2011 Buick was totaled and Salinas' 2015 Freightliner received minor damage.

Limpert was taken to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.