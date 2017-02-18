Woman injured in crash in Mississippi County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman injured in crash in Mississippi County

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A crash south of Charleston, Missouri on Interstate 57 left one woman injured at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crystal Limpert, 37 of Fredericktown, Mo. was seriously injured after her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by Ricardo Salinas, 34 of Brownsville, Tx.

Limpert's 2011 Buick was totaled and Salinas' 2015 Freightliner received minor damage.

Limpert was taken to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Van Buren, MO dealing with mountains of trash after flooding

    Van Buren, MO dealing with mountains of trash after flooding

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:40:19 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets. Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses. 

    Flood recovery is still a problem in places like Van Buren, Missouri and now mountains of trash are forming on the sides of streets. Most of the piles are all that home owners have left from the inside of their houses. 

  • Preparing for an Eclipse emergency

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:31:58 GMT

      It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time.  Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse. Many people would say it's the best thing too.

      It's the biggest thing to happen around here in a long time.  Those are the thoughts of Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Pearson when he talks about the August 21 solar eclipse. Many people would say it's the best thing too.

  • Local police officers begin training class to become state troopers

    Local police officers begin training class to become state troopers

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:05:26 GMT

    Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers. 

    Sixty-three law enforcement officers begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly