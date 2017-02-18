5 facing charges in East Prairie, MO drug investigation

Five people arrested in East Prairie, Missouri in connection to a drug investigation.

James Michael Evans, Senior, 53, and Pamela Reynolds, 43, of Anniston, Mo. are each charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Both of their bonds are set at $50,000.

Christina Chandler, 27, of Anniston, Mo. is charged with possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Chandler’s bond is set at $25,000.

Kenneth Daniel Evans, 22, of Anniston, Mo. is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,000.

Deputies later learned Amber Evans, 27, of East Prairie, Mo. obtained drugs from the home and she is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says the investigation of three East Prairie residents began last week when his office was informed that James was involved in the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine.



Officials found methamphetamine, marijuana, US currency and drug paraphernalia in James' home along with several firearms.

The Missouri Children's Division removed seven children were removed from the residence and four residents were placed under arrest and relocated to the Mississippi County Detention Center placed.



All five people are currently in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.