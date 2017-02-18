2 people injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Two people were injured in a single-car crash in McCracken County.

On February 18, 2017 at approximately 9;13 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a single-car crash with injuries on KY. 305/Cairo Road.

Cody A. Robertson, 20 years of age, of Kevil, Ky., was traveling north on Cairo Road when his vehicle exited the roadway due to rainy conditions.

Passengers in the vehicle were Thomas J, Hardy, 18, of Paducah, Dorothy M. Reed, 18, of Marion Ohio. and Paigelyn G. Beeler, 18, of Paducah.

Reed was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Robertson was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital also for non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Paducah Police Department, Mercy Regional, Concord Fire and Meadows Towing.

