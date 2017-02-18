4 people injured in single-car crash in Scott Co., MO

Four people were injured Friday evening in a car crash in Scott County, Missouri.

On February 17, the Scott City Fire Department was dispatched after a reported car crash with 4 injured, on County Road 210.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department was able to find the vehicle down a 15-foot ravine.

All victims were able to self-extricate from the vehicle and were transported to the hospital.

The Scott City Fire Department was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Department, North Scott County Ambulance District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Chaffee Fire Department.

