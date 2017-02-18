Redhawks force 18 turnovers, overpower UT Martin at home 90-61 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks force 18 turnovers, overpower UT Martin at home 90-61

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: OVC)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks shot 47 percent beyond the 3-point line and 53.3 percent overall to beat UT Martin 90-61.

Antonius Cleveland led the Redhawks in scoring with 21 points, as well as in rebounds with five.

Tahj Eddy chipped in with 11 assists.

