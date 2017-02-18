'Andre The Giant' documentary coming to HBO

A documentary showcasing the life of André René Roussimoff, better known as Andre the Giant, is coming to HBO.

The premium cable channel is teaming up with the WWE and the Bill Simmons Media Group to take an in-depth look at one of the biggest stars professional wrestling has ever seen.

“For more than 20 years, Andre the Giant’s larger than life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world,” WWE Chairman &CEO Vince McMahon said. "I will always value our friendship, and I am proud to tell the story of the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World.’”

Andre's in-ring career reached new heights when he transitioned to the role of a villain in 1987 and took on Hulk Hogan at Wrestlmania III in front of more than 93,000 fans.

"When I was creating and developing ‘30 for 30’ for ESPN, Andre’s story rode the top of every single sports documentary wish list I ever made,” sports author Bill Simmons said. “We always hear about unicorns these days – Andre was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend."

The film will be directed by Emmy Award winner Jason Hehir and will explore Andre's life in France, his time in pro wrestling and his stints in the world of entertainment outside the ring, according to an announcement from the WWE.

The film will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with WWE stars, athletes, family and friends.

"Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story – and usually four or five," Simmons said. "I’m delighted to join forces with Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.”

