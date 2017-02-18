Park Hills, MO man sentenced to life in prison for murder of stepfather in 2013

A Park Hills, Mo. man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in connection to a murder that happened in 2013.

Park Hills police say the 49-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times by his step-son, Justin Michael Kozik, 26 who was living with him.

When officers arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2013, they heard a man yell "help me."

The voice told the officers to go to the back door.

Officers found Kozik and found the body of his stepfather lying against the front door with a knife sticking out of his back.

He was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of the man.

Kozik pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder back in November 2016.

