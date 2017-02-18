Poplar Bluff, MO man injured after single-car crash in Butler Co.

A Poplar Bluff, Mo. man was serious injured in the early hours of Saturday morning after a single-car crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua A. Gill, 24, was traveling east on County Road 330, 3 miles east of Harviell, at around 1:15 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

He then apparently lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and tree, and then overturned.

He was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment of serious injuries.

