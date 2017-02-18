Paducah, KY man arrested after firing rifle inside apartment

A Paducah man is behind bars after allegedly firing a rifle inside his home Friday night.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at a home on Lottie Court at around 10:30 p.m. on February 17 in response to a call made about the firing of a gun.

At the home they found Joshua Prince, 35, who had reportedly fired a rifle inside his apartment; the bullet landed in a neighboring apartment, hitting a wall above the neighbors' bed while they were sleeping.

Authorities don't believe Prince meant to fire the rifle, and instead mishandled the weapon, causing it to fire accidentally.

Deputies arrested Prince on 2 counts of wanton endangerment, and his firearm was seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

