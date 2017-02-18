Paducah, KY man arrested after firing rifle inside apartment

Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday to consider legislation that could make it easier to open a steel mill in the southeast part of the state.
If you see a lot of motorcycles driving through Mount Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 23, it's for a good cause.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A former Cape Girardeau man will spend the remainder of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of a man in 2002.
A former church treasurer out of Henderson County, Kentucky has been sentenced to prison and charged with embezzling funds.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
A Midlands daycare worker has been charged for allegedly striking a child after she did not put her toys away at a Richland County daycare facility earlier this month.
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.
