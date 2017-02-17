SEMO Baseball wins first game under new coach Andy Sawyers

The SEMO Baseball team defeated UT Arlington 4-3 Friday afternoon in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The opening game win gave the Redhawks a 1-0 record and also gave first year coach Andy Sayers his first win at Southeast.

Clayton Chandler pitched 6.2 innings and only gave up two runs for the win.

Brian Lees had a two run go ahead triple for SEMO in the 5th inning.

