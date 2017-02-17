Woman accused of selling drugs to Mississippi Co., MO sheriff

A woman is accused of selling drugs to the Mississippi County sheriff on Thursday, February 16.

Jerrica Taylor was charged with delivery of marijuan. Her bond was set at $15,000.

Three men were also charged in connection to the investigation.

Jimmie Lindell, Junior, 34, of Wyatt, Mo., was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

Quinton Strayhorn, 21, of Charleston, and Makalan Cleaves, 19, of Cape Girardeau, were each charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Their bonds were set at $15,000 each.

"She [Jerrica Taylor] is from East Prairie and so am I, so we really didn't think it was going to work," Sheriff Cory Hutcheson said. "We thought for sure she would recognize who I was, especially when we got under the lights of the gas station. She had a moment of hesitation when she walked up to my truck. You know, it was dark outside, she didn't know who I was. When we got to town, her supplier knew who I was immediately, but he didn't see me until after she had sold me the drugs."

According to the probable cause statement, Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson received a report that someone identified as Jerrica Taylor was trying to sell some marijuana in the city of Wyatt.

The source gave the sheriff Taylor's cell phone number and he text her from a sheriff's office cell phone.

At around 8:25 p.m., Sheriff Hutcheson said he received a text message back saying that her supplier "was wanting $120 for a zip of reg," which she allegedly said was "high, but not really since all the busts."

Sheriff Hutcheson said he believed a "zip of reg" to be slang for an ounce of regular marijuana.

According to court documents, Sheriff Hutcheson drove to Taylor's house and said she met him in her yard. She allegedly told him she needed the money up front and that he would have to follow her to Pilot Truck stop in Charleston and she would pick up the marijuana from her supplier and then bring it to him.

Sheriff Hutcheson said he gave Taylor $95 and then followed her to the truck stop, located on E. Marshall Street in Charleston, Mo.

According to court documents, a deputy and a jail administrator were conducting surveillance in the truck stop parking lot and said they saw Taylor talking to someone in a white car in the parking lot. That man was later identified as Jimmie Lindell, Junior.

They say Taylor, Lindell and his two passengers, Quinton Strayhorn and Makalan Cleaves, went in the truck stop and then in a break room. Minutes later, officers said they left the truck stop and returned to their respective vehicles; and then both drove to the Casey's General Store parking lot.

At that time, Sheriff Hutcheson said he received a text message from Taylor's cell phone telling him to pull in beside her vehicle at the gas pumps.

As he pulled in, he said he noticed Lindell had pulled into the corner of the parking lot beside the public air compressor and watched him while he pretended to put air in his tires.

As the sheriff got out of the truck, he said he noticed Lindell pulling up in front of the store.

According to court documents, Lindell allegedly got out of the car and signaled the "ok" sign to Taylor, at which point she handed Sheriff Hutcheson the baggie of marijuana.

Sheriff Hutcheson said the baggie was later weighed and determined to contain about 24.1 grams of marijuana.

He said he put the baggie in the vehicle seat and Taylor drove away.

The sheriff said Lindell returned to his vehicle, and as he began to back out, the sheriff said he approached the vehicle, identified himself and ordered Lindell, Strayhorn and Cleaves out of the vehicle. The three men were then patted down.

According to the probable cause statement, Lindell had a $5 bill in his pocket that matched the serial number of one of the bills given to Taylor earlier by the sheriff.

Cleaves allegedly had a baggie of marijuana in his pocket. That baggie was later determined to contain 11.7 grams of marijuana.

At that time, all three men were taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Jerrica Taylor was found later, arrested and also taken to the detention center.

During a videotaped interview, authorities say Taylor admitted she had bought marijuana from Lindell and then delivered the marijuana to the sheriff.

She allegedly said the men with Lindell served as the car's driver's security guards, and that's why they came with him to the break room. She allegedly said the two men witnessed the drug transaction and pretended to be playing the lottery machines near the entrance of that room.

According to Sheriff Hutcheson, surveillance video from inside the break room at Pilot Truck Stop showed Taylor handing money to Lindell and him stuffing the baggie of marijuana down the front of her pants as Cleaves and Strayhorn stood nearby.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.