Nurse appointed to KY Governor Commission

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Amy Fennel, APRN, a nurse practitioner with Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery, has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to the Kentucky Commission on Women.

The Kentucky Commission on Women is dedicated to elevating the status of women and girls in the Commonwealth, empowering them to overcome barriers to equity and expanding opportunities to achieve their fullest potential.

The group is mandated to promote, encourage and provide advisory assistance in the establishment of local volunteer community improvement programs for, and in the interest of, women. It also consults with the Governor on important women’s issues.

Fennel was appointed earlier this month along with Sarah Cameron of Fort Thomas; Brenda Lee Gluck of Foster; Miranda Leigh Aavatsmark of Lexington and Greta Greenwade Jones of Hopkinsville. Their terms expire Jan. 21, 2021.

Danette J. Wilder of Lexington, who is serving a term expiring Jan. 17, 2020, will serve as chairwoman of the commission.

In 2015, Fennel was received the Nurse Practitioner State Award for Excellence from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

