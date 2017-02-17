Redhawks come home for final three basketball games

Southeast Missouri State comes into the final three games of the season just one game out of first place.

The Redhawks trail first place Tennessee Martin by just one game and host the Skyhawks on February 18.

SEMO has had plenty of success at home this season posting a 8-3 overall record and 4-1 in OVC play.

If Southeast Missouri wins they have a chance at the Ohio Valley West title.

