Westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall Co., KY reopened after truck fire, vehicle crash

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 22 in Marshall County, Kentucky are back open after they were blocked earlier due to a crash.

At around 3:14 p.m., Ky. officials received a report of a truck fire along the shoulder of I-24 westbound at mile marker 22.

Westbound traffic was restricted to one lane at the site.

At around 4:13 p.m., officials issued an update, saying that both westbound lanes had to be blocked due to a secondary crash at the site of the truck fire.

