Westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall Co., KY reopened after truck fire, vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 22 in Marshall County, Kentucky are back open after they were blocked earlier due to a crash.

At around 3:14 p.m., Ky. officials received a report of a truck fire along the shoulder of I-24 westbound at mile marker 22.

Westbound traffic was restricted to one lane at the site.

At around 4:13 p.m., officials issued an update, saying that both westbound lanes had to be blocked due to a secondary crash at the site of the truck fire.

